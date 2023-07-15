Live
Hyderabad: Air Commodore VM Reddy reviews NCC training
Hyderabad: Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (AP & T), reviewed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) training of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate during the Group Commanders Conference on Friday. During the review meeting, NCC directorate Secunderabad, all the Group Commanders briefed the DDG about their respective NCC Groups with emphasis on the enrolment of NCC Cadets and their training.
Air Commodore Reddy elaborated that these cadets are the future of our nation and by imbibing the right values, training, and discipline in them, it will contribute immensely to the nation building process, by making them responsible citizens.
