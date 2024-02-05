  • Menu
Hyderabad: Air Force officer dies while repairing aircraft

An Air Force officer died in an accident while repairing an aircraft at Hakimpet Air Force Station here, police said.

Corporal-rank officer Harveer Choudhary was repairing a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when its seat suddenly ejected causing him a head injury. He died on the spot.

The incident occurred on Saturday. The Air Force officials informed Alwal police who reached the spot and shifted the body for an autopsy.

A case was registered at the Alwal police station. Meanwhile, Air Force officials launched an investigation into the incident.

