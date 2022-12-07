Hyderabad Airport Express Metro Project: 23 top firms take part in HMRL pre-qualification meeting for GC

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday held a Pre-Application meeting regarding the Pre-qualification for the General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro project (Corridor-4), phase II.

Around 23 reputed national and international engineering consultancy firms took part in the meeting. The last date for submission of bids for GC is on January 13- 2023.

According to Hyderabad Metro officials, a large number of technical experts and field engineers with good domain knowledge and experience will be in the GC, to work in tandem with the techno-managerial team of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML)- that is been introduced for executing the metro airport project). However, all technical, financial and contract management powers will be exercised by HAML. General Consultant will guide and assist HAML in the implementation of the Airport Metro project as per the best international practices and safety standards. The term of the GC is for three years which is the target time frame for the completion of the project.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL said, "Hyderabad Airport Metro Project is an important component in part of developing Hyderabad as a global city. In the first phase of the metro project, Hyderabad Metro Rail have faced several challenges but then also the first time in the world the entire elevated metro station is been built in a balanced cantilever structure."

The upcoming project is proposed 31 km stretch line(Raidurg – Airport) that will contain both elevated and underground sections, where around 3 km of the entire stretch will be underground. Recently the State government accounted that on December 9 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation for the Airport Express Metro ( Corridor-4)and that the project would be fully funded by the State government unlike the existing network of 69 km, which is the world's largest Metro rail project in the public-private partnership, he added.