Hyderabad: Airport police question Paritala Siddhartha
Highlights
Shamshabad: The RGIA police have initiated an inquiry on Andhra Pradesh Ex-Minister and TDP senior leader Paritala Sunitha's younger son Paritala Siddhartha on Saturday.
The airport police filed a case under Arms Act on Paritala Siddhartha on August 19 after they found a 5.56 caliber bullet in his bag.
According to police, Siddhartha along with his family members reached Shamshabad airport to board a flight to reach Srinagar.
Police asked Siddhartha to give an explanation in this regard as his licenced gun contains 32 caliber bullets other than the 5.56 caliber bullet.
