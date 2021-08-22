Hyderabad: Airport police question Paritala Siddhartha

Shamshabad: The RGIA police have initiated an inquiry on Andhra Pradesh Ex-Minister and TDP senior leader Paritala Sunitha's younger son Paritala Siddhartha on Saturday.

The airport police filed a case under Arms Act on Paritala Siddhartha on August 19 after they found a 5.56 caliber bullet in his bag.

According to police, Siddhartha along with his family members reached Shamshabad airport to board a flight to reach Srinagar.

Police asked Siddhartha to give an explanation in this regard as his licenced gun contains 32 caliber bullets other than the 5.56 caliber bullet.