Hyderabad: AIRTWF to hold protest on March 24

Hyderabad: With the increase in diesel prices for 'bulk buyers' abnormally Rs 25 a litre, the All- India Road Transport Workers Federation (AIRTWF) has decided to hold pro tests on March 24 throughout the country.

The AIRTWF has demanded the Centre to react and roll back the price hike immediately, as the amount is highly condemnable. It appealed to all the affiliated unions/federations to observe a protest day March 24. It also urged all unions/federations in the road transport industry to rise to the occasion and fight back.

According to the AIRTWF, from February 1 the price of diesel for the "bulk buyers" has been enhanced from Rs 2 to 6 in different States. Now again it is enhanced abnormally. "This enhancement will lead to closure of STUs in the country. This will not only destroy the STUs, but people of this country will be worst victims, particularly the poor, and the unorganised workers, who travel daily in buses.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the issue, the Central government is requested to roll back the enhanced price with immediate effect," said K K Divakaran, AIRTWF general secretary.