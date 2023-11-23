Hyderabad: Akbaruddin booked for alleged assault on cop

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday booked MIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi for trying to deter a police officer from discharging his duty and for promoting enmity between different groups.

A case was registered against him at the Santosh Nagar Police Station under IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 153(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and section 125 of RP Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).

The MIM leader, who is seeking re-election from Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency, was addressing a public meeting on Tuesday night. On noticing a police inspector near the dais, he told the officer that there were still five minutes left. “Do you have a watch or do you want mine,” Akbaruddin Owaisi told the police official and moved towards him asking him to leave. After returning to the mike, Akbaruddin Owaisi made certain remarks. The MIM leader stated if he signals his supporters he would be forced to run. “Do you think I have become weak after facing knives and bullets? I still have a lot of courage,” said Akbaruddin, apparently referring to an attempt on his life by his rivals in 2011.