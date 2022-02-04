Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi inaugurates several works in Santosh Nagar

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbarudidn Owaisi along with Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri inaugurated over Rs 14 crore worth developmental works in Santosh Nagar division in Yakutpura constituency on Thursday.

The works include laying of cement concrete roads across the major roads in Santosh Nagar. The MLA also inaugurated works of re-carpeting badly damaged roads in the division.

Maintenance of parks, modern toilets in children parks and basti dawakhana,laying of VDCC and CC roads in Santosh Nagar worth Rs 37 lakh, maintenance of parks with open gym worth Rs 30 lakhs and other total 18 civic works. To ensure water stagnation in few localities, the works worth Rs 1.85 crore have been sanctioned, informed GHMC official.