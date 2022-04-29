Hyderabad: All arrangements made for Juma-tul-wida, Eid prayers

Hyderabad: For the Juma-tul-wida (last Friday of holy Ramzan) all arrangements are being made at the Mecca Masjid. Around 25,000 people from different parts of the city are expected to attend the prayers at the mosque.

The Minority Welfare department is setting up tents and carpets at the mosque. Adequate arrangements for supply of water for ablution is being taken care of by authorities. In the last two years the prayers were not held due to Covid restrictions.

"All arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the Juma prayers. We expect over 15,000 to attend the prayers in the mosque and another few thousand on roads in front of Mecca Masjid," said a department official.

On Thursday, a joint inspection and coordination meeting was held at Mir Alam Eidgah. The department officials, along with those of Hyderabad City Police, GHMC, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL, TSRTC, R&B were present.

According to them, around two lakh attend the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Eidgah annually. AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Moazam Khan said measures were being taken for better coordination among various departments to ensure there are no problems for those attending prayers.

Re-carpeting of roads leading to the Mir Alam Eidgah is being taken up by the GHMC. It has sanctioned around Rs 20 lakh for the Eidgah. Teams of GHMC sanitation wing have already taken up cleaning activities and cleared wild trees and debris. The Telangana State Wakf Board will provide furnishing and tents.

The HMWSSB officials said five drinking water camps will be set up at the Eidgah and also arrange water for ablution. Special RTC buses will be arranged for the Eidgah from different city areas. Additional transformers will be set up.