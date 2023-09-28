Hyderabad all set to bid adieu to Ganesha

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad city is all set for the immersion ceremony of Ganesh idols on Thursday. Arrangements have been made on for the immersion of idols.



As many as 36 cranes, scores of JCBs, tippers and thousands of personnel have been deployed at five locations around Hussain Sagar lake. Besides, 62 ponds, including Hussain Sagar and Saroornagar tank bund, 74 water bodies have been set up exclusively for the immersion of POP idols. The immersion process is already underway in many areas.

Arrangements have been completed for the immersion of Khairatabad Sri Dasa Maha Vidya Ganapati. Preparations for the immersion has begun from Wednesday midnight. The Khairatabad Shobha Yatra will begin at 7 am. It will reach NTR Marg at 9.30 am. From 10.30 am to 11.30 am, the puja will be performed. The immersion process will be completed by 12 noon with the immersion of the idols.

Heavy security arrangements have been made by the police in the limits of the three commissionerates for the peaceful conduct of the Ganesh immersion. Arrangements have been made for immersion at 100 more places in the metropolis. Apart from Hussain Sagar, 200 professional swimmers will be available at other water ponds. Around 40,000 police personnel have been deployed in the limits of the three police commissionerates. Some 25,000 police personnel will be deployed in Hyderabad Commissionerate and 13,000 in Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates. Apart from police personnel, RAF, para-military and additional forces will be involved in the bandobust.

The police will be on duty for 36 hours. Hyderabad CP CV Anand and other senior officials will monitor the immersion from the command control centre in Banjara Hills. Authorities have already installed 3,600 CCTV cameras. Arrangements have been made in the command control to coordinate and monitor the officials of various departments. Additional forces will be available in troubled areas. Special arrangements have been made for the Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra. It will reach Hussain Sagar via Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Afzalgunj, MJ Market and Abids in the old city. Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra will be 19 km long.