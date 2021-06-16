Hyderabad: Amberpet turns into den of illegal gutkha peddlers

Hyderabad: Amberpet area is alleged to have been laundered by smugglers as sale of banned Guthka(tobacco) and imported foreign cigarettes in various places in Kachiguda, Golnaka, Nallakunta and Bagh Amberpet escalated despite police raids.

The cases have been on the rise where people hate been found selling banned tobacco products even during the lockdown hours. The consumption of unhealthy toxic material led to serious health issues to a large number of residents.

According to the Amberpet Area Hospital doctor, a large of men have been visiting the hospital complaining of breathing problems and also many were found with cancer symptoms and were diagnosed with oral cancer. A resident Syed Wajid Ali fell ill after smoking the banned foreign cigarettes and visited the area hospital for the medical checkup and later diagnosed with cancer. Meanwhile, the doctor said that State is trying to protect its citizens from Covid-19 and other deadly diseases but some people are regularly consuming such banned tobacco products and getting affected to cancer. Moreover, the smugglers are selling such chewing tobacco and foreign cigarettes which is harming the health of the people. Men should immediately stop taking such tobacco products.

The doctor also shared that till now over 28 cases of oral cancer (head and neck) have been reported in the area, mainly due to tobacco.

Speaking to The Hans India, another resident Kota Srinivas said that he has been witnessing people smoking foreign cigarettes on the streets late at night. The government must take stringent action against the sale of banned tobacco cases by conducting special inspection in the area.

In a recent crackdown the cops raided a Paan shop in the area and found the shop owner selling the banned chewing tobacco and imported foreign cigarette at exorbitant prices. The police seized 387 Guthka packets and registered a case against the shop owner. Meanwhile, police is regularly conducting checks in shops to stop the sale of banned guthka, panmasala and foreign cigarettes.