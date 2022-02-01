Hyderabad: Amid fund crunch, government schools struggle to sanitise environs

Hyderabad: Once again, the private schools in the city are undertaking various measures, including thorough sanitisation of their buildings, for resuming physical classes from Tuesday. However, the government schools are still struggling to maintain Covid norms as the GHMC officials are yet to take up necessary measures to sanitise the environs.

"As per government orders, all the safety measure will be followed. We have further brought in a few norms which would be followed too. One special room has been allotted to house students found suffering from fever and soon the parents would be informed. We have assessed how many classrooms would be required for students coming to the campus, and desks and chairs have been arranged in a manner to help with social distancing," said Yadagiri, correspondent of Chaitanya Vidyanikethan High School in Jagadgirigutta.

"The entire school building and classrooms have been sanitised and this process will be followed daily. Every day, students will be checked for fever and other corona symptoms. Around 75 per cent of parents have given their consent to send their children for physical classes," said Uma Maheshwar, correspondent of Nightingale High School.

"As per government orders, we are opening the schools. With sanitary workers of GHMC yet to turn up, we ourselves have cleaned the school premises. However, there are no funds to buy safety equipment," said Sadanandam, a teacher at Government High School, Neredmet.

"We are struggling to maintain Covid norms this time too. After almost 24 days, the schools are getting ready for reopening, but the environs are not been cleaned properly and without sanitising the classes daily, conducting classes will be a risky affair. Like many government schools, our school too is in dire need of clean washrooms and other safety equipment. It would be better if the State government allots workers for the purpose," added a headmaster of Government High School, Ameerpet.