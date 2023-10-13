Hyderabad: Andhraites chant devolepment mantra, may throw their lot behind BRS

Hyderabad : The natives of Andhra Pradesh residing in Hyderabad say the local conditions, development and law and order will be the key factors which influence their voting pattern. They hint at continued support to the ruling party based on the development activities across State.

Ch Murthy Babu, a native of Bheemavaram (West Godavari) settled in the city doing marketing, opined that they would want the BRS to continue. He said the party has done several developmental works in the city; it will be good if it continue in government.

“We don’t know how the next government will work… whether they will change the development model or continue the present works. The real estate sector has seen growth in the city during this government; hence it is ideal for BRS to continue in power,” he said. Babu said a lot more will depend on how strong the candidates from other parties are.

Another native of Bheemavaram, Ramanjaneyulu, had different views. He said they would decide based on candidates. “I am from Nampally constituency. I will not vote for the BRS because it will benefit the MIM. Instead, I will prefer Congress in the election,” he said.

A private employee of Kukatpally and native of Atmakur (Nellore district) NSK Kumar Reddy said people from Andhra or Rayalaseema residing in city will prefer voting the BRS. “I have voted for BRS in the last elections and will do the same this time. There is development and less corruption in government, which makes me vote for BRS,” he said.

Reddy observed the Congress was not the same which was during the YSR regime. The Congress president Revanth Reddy is from the Telugu Desam; hence there are high chances that natives of Andhra may not go in favour of the Congress, he felt.

The Andhra natives opined that there will not be any impact of the arrest of Telugu Desamsupremo N Chandrababu Naidu. They said the impact may be limited to some pockets which have votes of Naidu’s community.

Interestingly, the BRS leaders from the segments which have a large number of natives of Andhra, have taken part in protests following Naidu’s arrest.