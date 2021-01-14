Hyderabad: Another Chinese arrested for loan app fraud

Hyderabad: The cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police arrested a Chinese national and an Indian from Mumbai and brought them to the city on prisoner transit warrant in furtherance to the ongoing frauds of instant loan apps.

The accused were identified as, Hei Jian alias Mark, a citizen of China and a resident of Mumbai, and Vivek Kumar, a resident of Mumbai. Mahesh Bhagwat, the RachakondaPolice Commissioner, said, "The arrests were made based on the confession of the Chinese couple who were arrested earlier.

The couple Parusha Ram LahuTakwe, director of Jia Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd, Pune, and his wife Liang Tian Tian, and one Aquib Shaik, an employee, had admitted the role of Jian alias Mark, a Chinese national, and Vivek Kumar, as both of them were associated with Ajaya Solutions Pvt Ltd run by Parusha Ram Lahu." "Jian came to India in July 2019 on a business visa and joined as a representative on behalf of Chinese nationals Xu Nan, Xu Xinchang and Zhao Qiao, who are the directors of micro finance loan app companies. The accused were operating a call centre at Pune for providing services to instant loan apps companies including Ajaya Solutions Pvt Ltd, in Thane," added the officer.