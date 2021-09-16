Hyderabad: Another minor girl sexually assaulted in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl here at Mangaru basti of Mangalhat police station limits. The girl's family alleged that the accused Sumith has sexually assaulted the girl and demanded justice to the victim.

According to the family, the incident took place at Mangalhat on Wednesday when they rushed to the girl's rescue after hearing the screams of the girl. They caught hold of accused, Sumith and handed over to the police. The police said that the man was earlier involved a theft case in Habeebnagar.

ACP Narender Reddy examined the spot and registered a case. Meanwhile, the girl was sent for medical examination.

On the other hand, the accused in the Saidabad rape case has been found dead on the railway track in Station Ghanpur. He is said to have jumped before a running train and committed suicide.