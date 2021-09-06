Hyderabad: Anurag University students secure more than 1,400 offers

Hyderabad: Achievers' Day was organised by Anurag University on Saturday evening at Venkatapur, Ghatkesar, to celebrate their students and faculty who have done exceptionally well during this academic year. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, was the chief guest.

The varsity students have secured more than 1,400 offers from more than 150 companies. Seven well-known companies have recruited 100+ students, TCS (174), Cognizant (170), Accenture (152), Infosys (125), Capgemini (136), HCL (103), and Wipro (70).

The highest pay package was 27 lakh per annum secured by Rohit Vengala as Amazon Software Developer Engineer. The second highest was 15.45 lakh in VM Ware. International companies like Price Water Cooper (PWC), Adobe, Amazon had come to the campus for their recruitment.

The celebrations were attended by Dr Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, founder-chairman, Dr U B Desai, chancellor and founding director of IIT Hyderabad, Prof Ramachandram, VC and Prof Sameen Fatima, Registrar, S Neelima, secretary, apart from all deans, HoDs and students along with their parents.

Addressing the gathering Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad is emerging as an IT hub and the reasons for that are abundant talent pool, technical qualifications and quality education. "Now that you got jobs and settled in various positions, the secret to sustaining a job is to learn constantly and grow in the position you are recruited for."