Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals to distribute COVID-19 vaccine for children

Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad has come forward to provide COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 2-18 years, said Apollo group chairman Dr Pratap C Reddy.

He said that the children who are suffering from comorbidities will be given the vaccine at free of cost. However, it is yet to be approved, Reddy said. "The COVID-19 vaccine has been readied for the 2-18 years old. Both the doses of vaccine should be given in 28 days. Meanwhile, three doses of ZyCoV-D vaccine which is should be given for 12-18 years in a span of 28 years. ZyCoV-D is an intradermal vaccine that is given into the dermis or epidermis (the upper layer of the skin)," he said.



"Children will be safe if they are fully vaccinated. The vaccination drive will begin after receiving age related information," he added.

