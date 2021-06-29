Hyderabad: Application invited from Munnuru Kapu students for financial aid

Hyderabad: Munnuru Kapu Vidyarthi Vasathi Gruham, Hyderabad, has invited applications from students, who lost father or guardian for financial help. Eligible candidates along with certificates should apply at the office, 3-3-43, at Kachiguda on July 10, 2021.

This was stated by Trust Chairman M R Venkat Rao in a press release. Also, financial help for continuing education will be extended to students, who lost their parents due to Covid-19.

Office will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm. Interested candidates can contact at 040-24658160 and 040-24657404. Candidates have to submit study certificate, death certificate, caste/income certificate, fee details, and bank account number.