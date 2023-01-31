  • Menu
Hyderabad: Applications for Ph.D. Admissions released

Osmania University on Monday released the applications for Ph.D. Admissions – 2023 under Category-II in various subjects of different faculties

Osmania University on Monday released the applications for Ph.D. Admissions – 2023 under Category-II in various subjects of different faculties

The qualified candidates should submit the duly filled application form along with enclosures to the concerned faculties, Osmania University and the application forms can be downloaded from websites: www.osmania.ac.in and www.ouadmissions.com. Applications for Category II Admissions will start on February 1 and the last date to submit the form is on February 10.

