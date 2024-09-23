Hyderabad: Arikepudi pops up at CLP meet in city

Live
The Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, who claimed that he was still in BRS, appeared in the meeting of the Congress legislature party held at Gachibowli on Sunday.
The MLA was under scanner after he was given the post of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). While the BRS objected to giving the post to the Serilingampally MLA, who had joined the Congress party, Gandhi, however, had come forward to say that he was still with the BRS. This had led to high political drama over the last two days.
The MLA was back in the picture on Sunday after he appeared at the venue of the Congress party. Reacting to this, BRS leader T Harish Rao questioned the Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on X. “Legislative Affairs Minister sir, Arikepudi Gandhi, has attended the meeting of CLP. At least now will you stop speaking on defections,” said Harish Rao.