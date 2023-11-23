  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Audit Week celebrations held

Hyderabad: Audit Week celebrations held
x
Highlights

As part of the Audit Week celebrations, several dignitaries highlighted various topics at a talk event that was held on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: As part of the Audit Week celebrations, several dignitaries highlighted various topics at a talk event that was held on Wednesday.

Ch V Sai Prasad, Director (Indirect Taxes/Central Expenditure Audit), O/o Principal Director of Audit (Central), Hyderabad, and Rakesh C Sajjan, Director (Administration/Direct Taxes), O/o Principal Director of Audit (Central), Hyderabad, chaired the event.

Mohammad Khan, senior consultant, National Institute of Rural Development, Hyderabad, highlighted sustainable construction materials and gave insight into innovative technologies for sustainable and cost-effective building. He informed about the rat trap bond brick walls, bamboo-strengthened construction materials, and others that are eco-friendly, cost-effective, sustainable, and energy efficient.

Dr G P Prasad, Assistant Director, National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage, Hyderabad, spoke on Introduction to Ayurveda. He highlighted the origin of Ayurveda and the nature of the individual known as Prakruti while also covering remedies and herbs for common ailments. Later, a blood donation camp was organised, in which the officials and staff of the Indian Audit and Accounts department participated with dedication to social service.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X