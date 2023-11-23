Hyderabad: Audit Week celebrations held

Hyderabad: As part of the Audit Week celebrations, several dignitaries highlighted various topics at a talk event that was held on Wednesday.

Ch V Sai Prasad, Director (Indirect Taxes/Central Expenditure Audit), O/o Principal Director of Audit (Central), Hyderabad, and Rakesh C Sajjan, Director (Administration/Direct Taxes), O/o Principal Director of Audit (Central), Hyderabad, chaired the event.

Mohammad Khan, senior consultant, National Institute of Rural Development, Hyderabad, highlighted sustainable construction materials and gave insight into innovative technologies for sustainable and cost-effective building. He informed about the rat trap bond brick walls, bamboo-strengthened construction materials, and others that are eco-friendly, cost-effective, sustainable, and energy efficient.

Dr G P Prasad, Assistant Director, National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage, Hyderabad, spoke on Introduction to Ayurveda. He highlighted the origin of Ayurveda and the nature of the individual known as Prakruti while also covering remedies and herbs for common ailments. Later, a blood donation camp was organised, in which the officials and staff of the Indian Audit and Accounts department participated with dedication to social service.