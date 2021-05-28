Hyderabad: Auto drivers meet KTR, seek financial assistance

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Auto Driver' Associations on Thursday urged the government to provide financial assistance to them for facing losses due to Corona and lockdown.

Association president V Mariah thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for recognising them as public servants and offering vaccination in a special drive.

Mariah met Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and submitted a memorandum seeking financial aid. He urged that the government include them in Aayushman Bharat and Aarogyasri health schemes.

He appealed that the government give Rs 10,000 as monthly assistance to all auto drivers with licenses, as they incurred loss of income due to lockdown and Corona.

Mariah also urged KTR to consider offering Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of auto drivers who succumbed to Covid.

The minister assured auto drivers of necessary action to help them. He would take their issues to the CM's notice.