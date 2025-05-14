Hyderabad: Awareness session held on fire safety

Hyderabad: Amid rising mercury levels and the city witnessing a surge in fire accidents, stressing on importance of fire safety precautions, the city police, along with Fire Services department, conducted an awareness programme among the commercial establishment owners on Tuesday. They explained the precautions to be taken to avoid fire accidents, and how to respond during such mishaps.

The officers pointed out that fire accidents can be prevented if proper safety precautions are followed. Saidaiah, ACP Mahankali, in coordination with the Fire department along with SHOs of Mahankali and Market besides DI Ramgopalpet, Fire officer Shankar and staff conducted fire safety awareness programme at Arya Vysya Abhyudaya Sangam, PG road, Secunderabad.

They explained to establishment owners of the Mahankali area importance of maintaining and implementing general precautionary measures in their shops, especially considering the summer season when the risk of fire accidents is significantly high, said Saidaiah.

According to the Fire Services department, the efforts aim to prevent fires, especially those caused by summer-related factors like heat and lightning, and to ensure safety of residents and properties. The station fire officers and firemen explained to shop-owners how to rescue victims from commercial complexes during fire accidents.

The officers explained in detail the basic fire safety awareness and how to use fire extinguishers /fixed fire installations.

For the department, summer is considered tough as its personnel usually end up battling multiple fires. The majority of fires occur in scrap godowns, furniture-making units and small industries where combustible material is stored for manufacturing various products.

To ensure preparedness of fire-related incidents, an action plan has been initiated by regularly conducting awareness and evacuation drills at various places, including most vulnerable spots/buildings like schools, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels and banquet halls, where a large number of people gather. The awareness programmes are aimed at educating people to manage fire accidents during summer.