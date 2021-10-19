Hyderabad: 'Ayyayyo Vaddamma Sukhibava' fame Sharath attacked by unidentified assailants

Sharath, who rose to fame after he had recreated the tea advertisement 'Ayyayyo Vaddamma Sukhibava' has been attacked by unidentified assailants here in Hyderabad on Sunday night. The incident came to fore after the injured photos of Sharath surfaced on social media. In the photos, Sharath was seen injured on his nose.

Meanwhile, Sharath told media he attacked a group in the past for harassing his sister and the same group attacked him. "I had also gone to jail in the case. Soon after I was released on bail, I got two movie offers in addition to acting in an advertisement," Sharath said, adding that the group was envious of him and attacked.



After the attack, Sharath approached Ramgopalpet police and lodged a complaint against the group. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

