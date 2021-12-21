Hyderabad: Aziz Bagh Colony cries for civic amenities

Shaikpet: The residents of Aziz Bagh Colony in Shaikpet are forced to dwell under miserable conditions due to lack of basic amenities. They are facing problems such as roads with potholes, uncleaned manholes and garbage dumped on colony lanes. They said that GHMC sweepers do not sweep the colony lanes, which have, of late became dumping grounds.



Garbage dumps are the biggest problem as construction and house waste is left on lanes for months. The locals alleged no GHMC staffer visits to inquire about cleaning the colony roads and other maintenance works.

A resident, Syed Zulfiqar, said, "We are vexed up of complaining to officials to carry out cleanliness drive in the colony and clear all footpaths and streets. They are never ears to our problems."

"Another problem is maintenance of roads which needs to be attended to immediately. They are in worst condition since monsoon. It has become an Herculean task for both residents and commuters to ply on these roads. With the officials not responding, many in the colony even filled the potholes to avoid accidents," he added.

Although several complaints were lodged by the residents' welfare association with the civic body, they yielded no concrete measures. "The piles of muck on roads emanate foul smell. Further, these have become breeding ground for mosquitoes," a resident said. "Many times, we urged the sanitation workers to lift garbage, but they never listen to our pleas. Also, the CC roads, which are smooth, are causing many accidents. There is a need for speed-breakers in the colony as many drive their vehicles at high speed in the morning and late-night," said another resident, Mehboob Khan.

Issues concerning the residents

♦ Roads with piles of garbage

♦ Pothole-ridden roads

♦ CC roads with no speed-breakers

♦ Mosquito menace

