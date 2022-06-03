  • Menu
Hyderabad: Babul NGO holds Eco film festival

Actor Madala Ravi inaugurated 6th BEFF Babul Eco Film Festival on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Actor Madala Ravi inaugurated 6th BEFF Babul Eco Film Festival on Wednesday. The eco film screenings and other Nature side events like, Eco Doctor, Eco Cartoon, Eco Tambola and Fundu challenge will be held on June 3 and 4 at IT Seminar Hall 1st floor, Library Building, GNITS, Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

Gangadhar Panday, President of Babul NGO informed that interested people to register on 9618082288. There is no Entry Fee. Admission by first come first serve basis. On the occasion, Vruksharopan and Festival book was released.

