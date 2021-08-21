Hyderabad: Babus rolling up sleeves to raze illegal structures at Osman Nagar

Osman Nagar: Finally, the axe of law is to fall on the people of Osman Nagar. The area is severely affected due to last years' deluge. The High Court recently directed the State government, Revenue authorities and officials of Jalpally and Badangpet municipalities to remove illegal structures that come under the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the Burhan khan Lake also known as Osman Nagar Lake.



The last year's deluge caused havoc mainly at Osman Nagar side where dozens of houses were submerged.

Recently, while hearing the plea filed by Mudiraj Sangam represented by its President Kaalva Ganesh, the court asked the respondents what steps have been taken to remove illegal constructions raised within the full tank level and the buffer zone. To this, the authorities stated that they have no instructions in this regard.

The court, then, directed the authorities to remove the illegal structures existing within the full tank level and the buffer zone of Burhan khan Lake situated at Venkatapur Revenue Village, under Balapur Mandal of Rangareddy District and files a fresh action taken report within four weeks.

"Spreads over an area of 78.231 acres and encompassing through several areas before taking a complete circle of 3107.150 meters covering two municipalities, the Burhan khan Lake symbiotically shares boundaries with Osman Nagar area on one side under Jalpally Municipality and Venkatapur on the other under Badangpet Municipality," informed K Jagadish, DE Irrigation Department.

"As per the court order the officials of Irrigation, Revenue and Municipality will jointly exercise to remove encroachments," he said adding that "We have already written a letter to the officials of line departments. With the help of geo-coordinates, we will identify the houses that have come up under FTL and buffer zones limits."

The people close to water body met the doom following incessant rains in 2020 that cause breaches to bunds of several water bodies in the upward direction and the floodwater swarms into Osman Nagar Lake and adjoining colonies forcing the terrified people to run for shelter surrendering their houses to the repulsive flood.

Since then, the situation remains unchanged though half of the volume of neck-deep water was drained out from the area by the municipality officials.

According to sources, the authorities of Jalpally and Badangpet municipalities are now waiting to get instructions from the higher-ups before going into huddle to discuss the court order and to decide the course of action.