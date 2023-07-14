Live
Hyderabad: Bad news for boozers, bars and wines closed for two days
According to the orders of the CP, from 6 am on July 16 to 6 pm on 17, all kinds of businesses serving wines and liquor will be closed
Hyderabad: Wine shops in Hyderabad will be closed for two days on the occasion of Bonalu festival. City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued orders not to open bars, clubs and pubs that serve alcohol along with wine shops.
According to the orders of the CP, from 6 am on July 16 to 6 pm on 17, all kinds of businesses serving wines and liquor will be closed.
CP CV Anand revealed that this decision was taken to prevent any untoward incidents during the Bonalu festival held in the twin cities every year in the month of Ashada. He warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate these orders and open shops. Similarly, he said that action will be taken as per the law if people drink alcohol and create ruckus.
On the other hand, security has been tightened in the vicinity of the Mahankali temple as there is a lot of devotees, police said. CC cameras were installed and surveillance was done from the police command control room.