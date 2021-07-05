Hyderabad: 'Badangpet Burj' to be thrown open to public by month-end

Badangpet: When it comes to judicious use of available space and resources, the Badangpet Municipality under the Maheshwaram constituency holds an exception with every smallest piece of space being used meticulously and being converted into admiring cynosure.

Spread over an area of 74.56 square kilometres, the urban local body dubbed as Badangpet Municipal Corporation was founded in the year 2013 with a population of 64,579 as per the 2011 census which has now crossed the mark of one lakh populace.

Out of five projects being grounded during the last year in the newly formed municipality, the 'Badangpet Burj' on the top of the hilly plateau on the right rear side of the municipal building is quite a blissful and fascinating place to visit and unwind for at least a few hours. The Burj (Hill Top Tower) area has turned into an attractive tourist spot with plush pattern green expanse once found soothing if visited.

The idea to turning the desolated terrain open area of the Burj into a pleasant garden comes from the mind of Minister of Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy whose instruction to authorities has resulted in the emergence of a soothing green plush park around the falstaffian beacon standing conspicuously atop the hillock from where the entire satellite area of Badangpet municipality could easily be grabbed through bird's eye view.

The project which is a brainchild of Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy, who is also representing the Maheshwaram Constituency, takes full shape in just four months under the supervision of Commissioner Badangpet Municipality Krishna Mohan Reddy.

"Of late the entire open terrain area of Burj that swirls around the rugged hillock and makes a complete circle of around 3000 square yards around the tower, was left untouched without any use. However, we turned this part of terrain hillock into plush green pattern pavements tugged with square-shaped Shahabad floor tiles facilitating a walking track around the Burj.

With the fund support of Rs 50 Lakhs, the hilly tower turns into a tourist spot with a walkway facility that would surely attract the local people and the tourists as well," informed Krishna Mohan Reddy, Commissioner Badangpet Municipality, who is also a garden enthusiast.

"The Badangpet Burj Park is one among the beautiful parks we have in our municipality. The park will be thrown open for the public most probably this month-end and will be inaugurated by Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy who evinced keen interest to give an attractive and adorable look to the tower that is also a symbol of our municipality," informed Chigirintha Parijatha Narimha Reddy Mayor Badangpet Municipal Corporation.