Hyderabad: Balkampet Yellamma’s grand celestial wedding held
- Animal Husbandry Minister presents silk clothes to the Goddess on behalf of the government
- Elaborate arrangements made by government departments for the auspicious event
Hyderabad: The grand annual celestial wedding of Sri Balkampet Yellamma took place at the temple premises on Tuesday, drawing a large gathering of devotees.
The ceremony witnessed the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who offered silk clothes to the Goddess on behalf of the government. The temple was beautifully adorned for this significant annual event, attracting devotees from far and wide and resulting in long queues of eager visitors.
To ensure the success of the occasion, various government departments made elaborate arrangements. Additionally, several TV channels provided live streaming of the event, enabling devotees who couldn’t attend in person to witness the sacred ceremony. The TSRTC arranged special buses to facilitate the travel of devotees from neighboring districts. In view of the event, the police authorities implemented traffic restrictions for smooth operations.
Unfortunately, some devotees faced inconvenience while waiting in the queue, with reports of a minor stampede-like situation and an elderly person falling. Dissatisfied with the authorities' handling of the queue and the lack of adequate facilities, devotees expressed their disappointment. The temple authorities stated that the Rathotsavam, a procession of the deity on a chariot, would take place on Wednesday following the conclusion of the Kalyanam ceremony.