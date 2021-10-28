Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay to observe Rythu Deeksha on Vari-Uri

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to observe the Rythu Deeksha protest highlighting how the State government was creating fear among farmers on cultivating paddy.

Party general secretary G Premender Reddy, on Wednesday, said that the State government's alleged statements like Vari Vesthe Uri (death to those cultivating paddy) were creating fear among farmers who want to cultivate paddy in Telangana.

Against this backdrop, the party has decided to organise a protest Rythu Deeksha on 'Vari-Uri' and the State will lead the protest for three hours to highlight the issue.

Adding that the saffron party had failed to figure out as to what was the problem for the State government when the Centre was procuring paddy, he said it was unbecoming on the part of the State government to create fear among paddy growers.

Premender Reddy said that his party strongly objects to imposing restrictions on paddy cultivation and forcing the farmers to go for alternative crops without creating awareness on them.

The BJP leader appealed to the farmers to not to get demoralised by the State government's actions, and they would stand by them and raise voice against the anti-farmer policies of the State government.