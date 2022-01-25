Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay wants govt to fill 4,400 vacant teacher posts

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded the State government to fill 4,4000 vacant teacher post in Telangana. He alleged that the government was neglecting recruitment of vacant teacher jobs.

The Karimnagar MP claimed that the education system has collapsed in Telangana due to non-recruitment of teachers. "The State stood 18th in the country's education ranking. He claimed that 7 lakh unemployed youth were eagerly waiting for filling of vacant posts. "Students are in despair due to lack of teachers in schools". Bandi stated that unemployed youth were not happy due to non-conduct of TET for the last five years. "Residential schools of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and aided institutions have hundreds of vacant teacher posts". He demanded the State government to fill all posts on a war-footing basis.