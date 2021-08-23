Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay's yatra put off again as BJP mourns Kalyan Singh's death

Hyderabad: The 'Praja Sangram Yatra' of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was once again postponed with the party leadership declaring mourning for three days till August 24, the death of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, the day on which he is slated to take up the yatra.

This is the second time the yatra is getting postponed. It was earlier proposed to be started on August 9. However, with several Union ministers, including G Kishan Reddy, taking up 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras', the party leadership had asked the State units to cancel all their programmes. It was then postponed to August 24. The party had made all preparations, but they had to cancel the yatra.

The party cancelled various programmes, including 'Raksha Bandhan' at the State headquarters on Sunday. It also scrapped the programme of joining of retired armymen. Sanjay announced that all programmes, including joining of army officials and also the padayatra have been cancelled.

Sanjay told reporters that Kalyan Singh would be always remembered for his services to the country. "Kalyan Singh is a great man who left the post of Chief Minister for the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We will strengthen the party in the State, taking inspiration from the former UP CM," he said.

Speaking on ex-soldiers joining the party, Sanjay said the BJP was the only party which constantly remembers the services of soldiers, who have made sacrifices for the country.

"They are the biggest heroes in our eyes as they dedicate themselves in the service of the motherland sacrificing festivals and everything. People who think badly about soldiers are traitors. It is said that the soldiers who sacrifice everything for the country are in problems," said Sanjay.