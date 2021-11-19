Hyderabad: Bank of India holds customer outreach programme

Hyderabad: The Bank of India Telangana zone on Thursday organised a customer outreach programme here, with the executive director Monica Kalia as the chief guest. She handed over loan sanction letters to some top borrowers of the bank.

She said the bank had earned a profit of Rs 1,050 crore during the July-September quarter of 2021 with a growth rate of 99.86'per cent. She said the bank had powerful risk management systems and policies to achieve rapid growth. Monica said the bank was focusing mainly on the retail agriculture and MSME sectors.

She stated that the bank had reduced interest on home and car loans to 6.5 per cent and 6.85 per cent respectively. "It is leading in the implementation of Central government programmes".

The bank's southern region GM M N G S B Rai, Telangana zonal manager S O Behara and the staff attended.