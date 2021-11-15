Hyderabad: Basti Dawakhana sans doctor

Hyderabad: To facilitate medical services to citizens across the twin cities, the State government set up Basti Dawakhanas, especially in slums, for the benefit of the poor and needy. But at a Basti Dawakhana located at Taleem Amlapur in Karwan there is no doctor available at the health centre for the last several months. Strangely, the centre is being run by the nurse.

State government launched over 150 Basti Dawakhanas, especially in slum areas for the benefit of the poor and needy. While the residents of Taleem Amlapur, especially slum-dwellers, have been facing difficulties due to the absence of a doctor, patients are forced to visit the nearby private clinics or any other government hospital. The patients at the Basti Dawakhana are being consulted by the nurse who also prescribes general medicines. However, if patients suffering with any viral or seasonal disease, they were seen returning back without consultation, said Ashfaq, a resident of Amlapur.

Chand Ahmed, a patient at Basti Dawakhana said "The Basti Dawakhana is run by a single nurse, who manages almost everything from consulting the patient to prescribing the medication. Several patients are being consulted by her, especially the general patients and patients with major disease or a problem were referred to other government health centres."

In the month of February after the report was published in The Hans India, a doctor was appointed, but again there is no doctor for the last 2 months. Osman Al Mohammed Hajri, Congress leader at Karwan said "when contacted the higher officials at Health Department, department said that the doctor is already appointed at Basti Dawakhana, but there is no doctor available. I urged the health department and government to post the doctor immediately," he added.