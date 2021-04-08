Hyderabad: Begum Bazaar to be open only from 9 am to 5 pm

Begum Bazar: Throngs of retailers and local shop owners queued up at the Begum Bazaar stores after the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association on Thursday announced that the stores would remain open only between 9 am and 5 pm in the evening.

The association imposed this self-lockdown during the evening hours in wake of the surging Covid-19 cases. The traders in distress claim this would make it difficult for them to procure stuff and maintainsocial distancing as shopping hours are pruned.This decision would have an effect on prices of general items at retail stores and local kirana shops, as there wouldbe shortage of items, say traders.

A retailer from Moghalpura, Mohammed Junaid said, "A large number of retailers from Old City are dependent on Begum Bazaar wholesale stores.Now that they have restricted the business hours, the number of buyers would also increase, and even families will start stocking up raw materials like spices, rice, oil, and even general items predicting another lockdown."

Begum Bazar is one of the oldest and popular wholesale markets, which supplies raw materials and kirana items across the twin cities."Generally, ahead of Ramazan Muslims stock up all the grocery and things to make Ramzan delicacies. Begum Bazar is the only and nearest market for everyone.Many people come to purchase dates, dry fruits, and other essentials," says Syed Iftequar, who is a regular customer of the market.

However, Dilip Pansari, the General Secretary of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Retailer Dealers Associations, assured there would be no increase in prices at retail stores.

Meanwhile,a large number of people thronging the Bazar may also lead to traffic congestion, just as last year. Last year post-lockdown the market remained open only from 9 pm to 3 pm resulting in traffic congestion.

"The market has a lot of narrow lanes and increase in number of customers might lead to a lot of traffic problems," said a traffic police official from Goshamahal traffic police.

Not just retailers, but small eateries which purchase raw materials from Begum Bazar will also be hit as they are dependent upon the kirana stores here for masalas, oil and other ingredients. Last year, Begum Bazar imposed self-lockdown two times in June and July. The stores were opened only between 9 am and 3 pm.