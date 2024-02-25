Hyderabad: Beware! Fake Surf Excel, Harpic, Brookbond tea flooding markets

Hyderabad: Think before you buy groceries from the neighbourhood kirana stores as it is possible that the hair oil, detergent and other items that you are buying could be spurious as the police on Saturday arrested a gang who was involved in manufacturing duplicate products of popular brands in Hyderabad.

The sleuths of Task Force, Central Zone team, along with staff of Kachiguda police station laid a trap near Kumar Theatre, in the limits of Kachiguda PS and

apprehended Mahendra Singh of Nagaram and native of Rajastan. Police said he was illegally procuring and selling general store duplicate/adulterate/spurious coconut hair oil on the brand name of Parachute, duplicate detergent powder on the brand name of Surf Excel, Wheel and other duplicate floor cleaning liquids on the brand name of Lizol, Harpic and spurious/adulterate tea powders on the brand name of Red Label, Brook bond, spurious Masala powder on the brand name of Everest and so on.

With the assistance of authorised representative of Marico Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited and PNG Ltd conducted simultaneous raids at three places in the limits of Nagaram, Keesara Mandal (Rachkonda), Katedhan industrial area in the limits of Mailardevpally area (Cyberabad) wherein the accused along with others illegally established manufacturing, packing units and apprehended three accused along with one boy juvenile and seized huge quantify of duplicate raw material, spurious/adulterate food material, packing, sealing machines etc.

Accused Mahendra Singh was residing in the limits of Nagaram and running Kirana & General trading. To gain easy money illegally, he along with Shaym Bhati, Kamal Bhati both are residents of Kachiguda along with their associate Jairam of Begum Bazar are organizing illegal business by installing machinery equipment and indulging in preparation of duplicate Hair oil,

duplicate washing powders, washing detergent soaps, cleaning liquids, spurious /adulterate tea powders, masala powders by violating Copy Right Act and selling spurious material to various kirana shops, super markets as genuine ones in and around Hyderabad City and earned easy money illegally.