Hyderabad: Birla Science Centre to hold outreach programme today

Hyderabad: The B M Birla Science Centre will organise a ‘Planetary Alignment’ outreach event on Monday.

The event includes sessions on understanding and observing planetary alignments in the sky. The planetary parade or alignment involves mercury, mars, jupiter, saturn, uranus, and neptune. These planets will appear to form a line across the sky, although they will not be in accurate orbital alignment.

According to officials, the outreach event begins around 4:45 am at the P Birla Observatory, BMBSC. During the alignment, mercury, jupiter, and uranus will be at low altitudes in the sky. Jupiter will be the easiest to spot due to its brightness.

Kindly note that the planetary alignment event is subject to sky conditions, and due to light pollution, a clear view of the eastern horizon may be restricted from the city skies.

During the observation session, participants can use telescopes and binoculars at the observatory to observe the available planets.

Following the observation event, there will be a practical session on planetary alignment in the planetarium from 1:00 to 3:00 pm to raise public awareness.