Hyderabad: BJP gives police a pat on the back

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao congratulated the Hyderabad task force for raiding a pub in Banjara Hills and arresting over 150 people on Saturday night.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that the incident vindicated the BJP's stand and its charge of Hyderabad becoming a hub for narcotics and illegal drugs under the TRS rule.

The utter negligence by the State government in enforcing anti-narcotic laws in the State has directly paved the way to turn the city into a narcotics supermarket, he added. Further, the media reports highlight selective arrests. "It's evident that many high profile drug abusers with film and political backgrounds are being sent out of the police station indiscriminately. The TS BJP urges Telangana police not to succumb to political pressure and take strict legal action both against drug suppliers and users arrested in this raid," he said.

He also demanded the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to release the list of all those arrested in this raid and ensure no exemptions were given to the arrested.