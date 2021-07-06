Hyderabad: BJP Kisan Morcha staged protest for farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the office of Commissioner of Agriculture here on Monday when BJP Kisan Morcha activists in large numbers gathered to stage a protest. The protesters demanded implementation of Rs 1 lakh farm loan waiver scheme and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The protestors arrived in large numbers at the LB Stadium and tried to proceed toward the office of Commissioner of Agriculture.

Led by BJP Kisan Morcha president K Sridhar Reddy, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy and other senior leaders insisted on meeting the commissioner to submit a charter of demands.

However, the police tried to stop the protesters trying to make their way to enter the agriculture office premises resulting in an argument between the two. Later the protesters were taken into custody and moved to different police stations.

Speaking to the media Sridhar Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to implement the farm loan waiver scheme in the TRS 2018 election manifesto.

The BJP Kisan Morcha has come to meet the Commissioner to submit a representation to implement farm loan waiver scheme. "KCR's government has been trying to stifle the voices of raising the questions with arrests. Morcha would not rest until the farm loan waiver scheme and PMFBY is implemented," Sridhar added.