Hyderabad: BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao demands immediate ban on Popular Front of India

Hyderabad: State BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao has called upon the Union Home Ministry to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI). In a statement on Thursday, he said the confession of four PFI activities from Nizamabad to the police show signs of warning posing a threat to the country's internal security.

He said that the confessions of the suspects point to radicalising and brainwashing thousands of innocent Muslim youth against Hindus, creating religious antagonism and promoting enmity between the communities.

"Giving arms training and encouraging them to become human suicide bombs have come to the fore through the reported confessions of the accused to the police. It is a dangerous agenda", he said.

Expressing concern as to why organisations like PFI have been functioning in the mainstream, he appealed to the Home ministry to immediately ban PFI.

"Earlier, SIMI, and now PFI, and similar organisations are internal enemies positing a security threat to the country. Besides, they are becoming tools and weapons to external enemies of the country", he pointed out. Rao said his party strongly opposes functioning of such organisations which pose a national security threat; they should be immediately banned.