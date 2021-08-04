Hyderabad : BJP leader P Shekhar Rao files PIL against misuse of prime land in LB Nagar

Hyderabad : PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Executive member P Shekhar Rao in the High Court urging action against government for misuse of two acres of prime land in L B Nagar by some influential leaders in the ruling TRS party would be coming up for hearing on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hans India, the BJP leader said that a Trust, run by popular media house in the city, was given two acres of land in LB Nagar assembly segment by the then erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajashekhar Reddy.

In the recent times, Rao said that a high rise building was taken up in the vacant land which was in violation of the purpose of the land for which it was allotted.

The purpose of the allotment of the land was to run a trust and serve the targeted poor communities. But the land ownership had changed and the two noted legislators who won from Congress in 2018 elections and shifted their loyalties to the ruling TRS took over the land had taken up construction in benami names, he alleged.

The BJP leader said that he filed many RTI applications demanding the State government including Chief Secretary and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to disclose the details of the ownership of the costly land but the officials were giving information to him that the ' file is missing'.

"The land was allotted to the trust at the cost of Rs 7000 per yard . Now, it costs nearly Rs 2 lakh per yard in the prime area of the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The ruling party MLAs were constructing the high rise building with nearly 20 floors for commercial and residential purpose," he added. The entire cost of the project would be not less than Rs 500 crore, he said and demanded the government to resume the land immediately and use for the benefit of the deserved.