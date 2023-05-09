Hyderabad: BJP leaders demand justice for deceased labourer

Rangareddy: BJP Shadnagar incharge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, along with State BJP Youth leader Mithun Reddy, Assembly convenor Dr. T. Vijay Kumar, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Depalli Ashok Goud, and Narasimha, have demanded changes in the treatment of workers by Kothur Industrial Estate owners. This demand comes in the aftermath of the suicide of Pasam Suresh, a laborer from Timmapur village in Kothur mandal, on Sunday.

The BJP leaders staged a protest at the Wavin industry on Monday, and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, as well as an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 25 lakh to be made to Suresh’s family.

Speaking on the occasion, Srivardhan Reddy said that Suresh committed suicide due to the harassment of HR manager Ravikumar in Wavin industry. He alleged that the management should not interfere with the workers' lives and accused them of removing local youth from employment. He warned against the lack of employment opportunities for locals in the area, stating that using their lands and infrastructure needs for industrial purposes and removing existing workers through harassment is not appropriate. He also emphasised that such labor suicides should not happen again in the industrial area.

The BJP leaders also demanded that the management provide financial support to Suresh's family. BJP leaders Nagaraju Chari, Randhir Goud, Akula Pradeep, Shyam Sundar Reddy, Beri Sreenu, Mahesh, and Jagan Sudhakar Reddy were also present.