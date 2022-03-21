Hyderabad: BJP smells a rat in paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Alleging a massive scam in procurement of paddy in Telangana, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to order a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the entire episode if the CM had any sincerity.

Speaking to reporters here, Sanjay lashed out at the CM for enacting a new drama by holding an emergency cabinet meeting at his farmhouse and declaring that he would stage a dharna in New Delhi along with his cabinet colleagues to pull up the Centre over non-procurement of paddy during the Rabi season.

The BJP president suspected that the procurement of paddy in Telangana was smacked of a major scam. "There are reports of largescale irregularities in paddy procurement by creation of fake bills. The Food Corporation of India authorities have unearthed a major fraud of fake accounts in procurement of 40,000 tonnes of paddy earlier," he pointed out.

"Similar irregularities were found in Suryapet and Nizamabad. Fabricated records were shown in the name of procurement of paddy by a non-existent rice mill in Nizamabad. Fake accounts were opened in the name of farmers of neighbouring States. False records were created to show hundreds of acres in the name of a farmer, who doesn't have even own a cent of land. Paddy procured at a cheaper rate from the neighbouring States was projected as the produce from Telangana. Rice meant for ration shops was being recycled to show that it was freshly milled rice, thereby swindling thousands of crores of rupees," he alleged.

Stating that the entire scam involved Ministers, TRS MLAs and other leaders of the ruling party, Sanjay said he had all the evidences to prove their irregularities. "If the Chief Minister is sincere, let him order a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the scam. We shall disclose the evidences," he challenged.

The BJP president lashed out at the CM for blaming the Centre on paddy procurement during the Rabi season. "When did the Centre say that it won't purchase paddy produced in Rabi? Union Minister Piyush Goel categorically said the Centre would procure every grain of paddy produced in Rabi. In fact, the State government itself had failed to supply promised quantity of paddy to the FCI," he said.