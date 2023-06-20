Hyderabad: BJP to organise new prog from June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon the party leaders and cadre to create a sensation by organising the ‘Intintiki BJP’ (BJP to every house) programme from June 22 with greater intensity.

In a virtual meeting with heads of polling booths and leaders above in the party from across the state on Monday, he said the programme will be organised from 7 am to 1 pm on June 22. “Every party member to the state-level leaders should meet at least 100 households in their respective polling booths,” he said.

As part of the programme, the leaders should meet in every ‘Shakti Kendra’ on Tuesday to prepare an action plan about who would touch which street and meet people.

Every party member visiting a household should distribute handouts on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the last nine years.

The Karimnagar MP asked the party leaders and cadre to make the International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21 a grand success.

He said the party has chalked out an action plan to roll out the “Mera Booth Sabse Majbut” (My Polling Booth is strong than all) programme from June 27 to July 5. As part of the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party cadre, he said.

He said that 10 members from each parliament constituency have been selected, and a total of 170 selected members from Telangana would go to the polling booths in other states to focus on strengthening them.

Similarly, 900 selected members from other states will be coming to Telangana on June 27 and will be visiting the Shakti Kendras for seven days.