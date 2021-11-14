Hyderabad: BJP's Million March postponed

Hyderabad: The Unemployed Million March programme, which the Telangana State BJP has proposed to organise on November 16 in Hyderabad, was postponed. Also, the second phase of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra scheduled to begin from November 21 has been temporarily postponed.

In a statement released here late on Saturday, the State party said that the decision was taken considering MLC election code in force in the State ans following the directions of Election Commission of India. Once the election code is over, the party will announce the schedule for the Unemployed Million March and the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, it added. The statement assured that the party is committed to continue its fight against the anti-people policies of the TRS government in Telangana and continue to build up people movements and organise protests to mount pressure on the State government.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders and activists on Saturday staged protests in Yusufguda and burnt the effigy of TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan.

They protested against the TRS MLA's statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. BJP SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar and state leaders L Deepak Reddy and Karate Kalyani and others were taken into custody and shifted to Banjara Hills police station.