Hyderabad: Black Fungus treatment confined to multi-speciality hospitals

Hyderabad: As black fungus is emerging as a major medical problem among the Covid-19 survivors, the State infrastructure is still not fully geared up to meet the challenge.

According to experts, there is lack of multi-specialty facilities in TS. Only 10 per cent of ENT centres in the City have such set-ups to treat blank fungus cases, said Dr Murali, ENT Specialist.

Though doctors in private hospitals can perform surgery they are not doing so. Patients are being referred to black fungus nodal centres, he stated.

He said at present to extent possible it is being treated with medication. But the tendency of cases rising has been noticed, more so among those who are diabetic. In cases where steroids have been used heavily. post-surgery ICU facilities become necessary. This adds to the existing problem of beds.

Briefing about treatment, Dr C Shekar Singh, ENT specialist and HOD, Maheshwara Medical College, said: "black fungus generally occurs after 15 days a patient recovers from Corona. Now, due to Covid, immunity among people is decreasing .

This is leading to a large number of black fungus cases in the City. If detected early it can be dealt with medication. Only ENT surgeons can detect these kinds of Fungal Sinusitis at an early stage."

"Fungal Sinusitis is majorly observed among cancer, kidney or liver dysfunction patients. Last stage diabetic patients used to get it before. Now it has turned common due to Covid".

"We need a multi-speciality intensive care unit to observe a patient's condition. Black fungus in eye and nose is treatable, but if it leads to brain, it is dangerous for life. Treatment after surgery completely depends on the infrastructure of a hospital," he added.