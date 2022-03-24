Hyderabad: Bodies of workers died in Bhoiguda fire mishap to be flown to Patna

The bodies of the 11 workers who died in Bhoiguda fire mishap were shifted from the Gandhi Hospital mortuary to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning.



The authorities have made arrangements to shift the bodies to Patna from where the victims' families shift them to their native places. Most of the victims belong to Chapra district of Bihar.



The bodies will be shifted in a special flight as arranged by the officials.



The workers lost thier lives while they were asleep in the scrap godown when a fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday. The godown was later razed by the officials.