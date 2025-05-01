Hyderabad Bonalu 2025 Schedule Released by Endowments Dept

Telangana’s culturally significant Bonalu festival is set to begin this year on June 26, with the state Endowments Department releasing a detailed schedule of events at key temples in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Bonalu celebrations at Sri Jagadambika Ammavari Temple, located within the historic Golconda Fort, will kick off the month-long festivities. The inaugural offering, known as the golden bonam, will be presented to the deity on June 26 (Thursday), marking the official start of the Ashada month rituals.

Each Sunday and Thursday throughout the Ashada month will witness traditional pujas offered to the deity, continuing the age-old ritual. A total of nine bonams will be offered during this period, each observed on specific dates:

- 1st Bonam: June 26 (Thursday)

- 2nd Bonam: June 29 (Sunday)

- 3rd Bonam: July 3 (Thursday)

- 4th Bonam: July 6 (Sunday)

- 5th Bonam: July 10 (Thursday)

- 6th Bonam: July 13 (Sunday)

- 7th Bonam: July 17 (Thursday)

- 8th Bonam: July 20 (Sunday)

- 9th Bonam: July 24 (Thursday)

Bonalu at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad has been scheduled for July 13 (Sunday), while the Simhavahini Ammavari Bonalu at Lal Darwaza will be conducted on July 20 (Sunday), rounding off the major events of the season.

Traditionally observed during Ashadam, Bonalu is one of Telangana’s oldest festivals. Devotees prepare special rice offerings and carry them in decorated pots to local temples, seeking the protection of the Goddess. The celebrations also include processions, drumming, and other traditional performances across neighborhoods.

The Hyderabad Bonalu begins each year either on the first Thursday or the first Sunday of Ashada, starting with the offering at Golconda and concluding with major events at Lal Darwaza and Secunderabad.