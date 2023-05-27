Hyderabad: Bonalu from June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has finalised a schedule for the annual Ashadam Bonalu festivities which will begin at Golkonda on June 22. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Labour Minister Malla Reddy held a meeting with officials concerned here on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for ensuing smooth conduct of Bonalu.

During the meeting, the Ministers announced the sanction of Rs15 crores for the celebrations of Bonalu in the twin cities.

The Bonalu festival at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad will be held on July 9 and on July 10, the annual ritual of Rangam will be organised at the temple. Similarly, the Old City Bonalu festival will be held on July 16 followed by the processions on the next day.

Talasani said that since the formation of Telangana, the BRS government had been celebrating the Bonalu festival officially in a grand manner and these festivals would reflect the culture and traditions of the State.