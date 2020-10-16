Hyderabad: Bouquets and brickbats

Hyderabad: The impact of the unprecedented rains that lashed the state and left a trail of disaster in Hyderabad has seen empathy by some leaders and officers, while there was lack of human touch by others. Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao toured various areas on Wednesday and Thursday and assured them that the administration was with the people.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had set an example for his staff by staying back in the office constantly monitoring the developments and motivating the people in the field to take up rescue operations.

But there were incidents where some public representatives had to face the ire of the people who has been suffering for the past three days. The public representatives instead of pacifying the people exhibited their anger and restlessness.

Uppal MLA B Subhash Reddy, who was travelling on a boat, instead of assuring the woman who was expressing her grievance asked her "Who asked you to construct the house in this area?" The lady shot back saying, "Why did you give permission for construction? Unable to answer, the MLA left the scene quietly. He even said that only god was responsible for this calamity and not the government or anyone else.

In Medipally village in Ranga Reddy district, people shouted 'MLA down down' slogans.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited several flood-affected places in Amberpet and Musheerabad. The minister was angry for breach of protocol by the GHMC as no official was sent to assist him.